Description: Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, caters to every pet's individual needs when it comes to health, diet, nutrition and grooming. Locally owned and operated, Treats Unleashed is your one-stop shop for all-natural pet food, fresh-baked treats and custom pet cakes, grooming and self-wash, as well as a wide selection of quality dog and cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies and more!
Sector: Retail
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 2003
Employees: 106
Website: treats-unleashed.com