TRENDS IN COACHING HIRES

QUESTION: Dave, do you think colleges are moving toward hiring more head coaches with an offense or defensive specialty, rather then a strong, experienced head coach that is more of a CEO and delegator to coordinators (i.e., Mack Brown, Nick Saban, Jim Harbaugh, etc.)?
MATTER: First off, we rarely see Power 5 coaches jump to other Power 5 schools. It just doesn’t happen very often. Bret Bielema (Wisconsin to Arkansas) remains an exception to the rule.
Different schools approach these decisions differently. Let's just look at the current first-year coaches in the Power 5 with their prior job in parentheses:
No FBS head-coaching experience
Sam Pittman, Arkansas (O-line coach at Georgia)
Dave Aranda, Baylor (defensive coordinator at LSU)
Jeff Hafley, Boston College (defensive coordinator at Ohio State)
Jimmy Lake, Washington (promoted from defensive coordinator)
Minimal FBS head-coaching experience (Less than 3 years)
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri (App State head coach)
Mel Tucker, Michigan State (Colorado head coach)
More FBS head-coaching experience (3-plus years)
Mike Norvell, Florida State (Memphis head coach)
Karl Dorrell, Colorado (Miami Dolphins assistant)
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss (FAU head coach)
Mike Leach, Miss State (Washington State head coach)
Greg Schiano, Rutgers (Ohio State assistant in 2018)
Nick Rolovich, Washington State (Hawaii head coach)
Of those 12 coaches, seven have a background in offense, five have a background in defense.
That's just one offseason coaching cycle, but I don't think there's necessarily one consistent trend that's considerably stronger than others right now. Finances play a role in these decisions, too. Hiring a Power Five coordinator or a Group of Five head coach is less costly than poaching another Power Five head coach, especially a veteran coach who’s earned his share of raises and extensions over the years.
