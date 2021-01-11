Q: Do you think the Cardinals have considered adding another established pitcher (i.e. Trevor Bauer) to cover some of the innings shortages of the younger pitching staff? I know it’s probably cost prohibitive, at this point, but it seems like good insurance.
A: Good question. There's a good argument to be had that the Cardinals should double-down on what they're good at an suffocate opposing teams' lineups to get their way to a division title. At last check, with several agents and sources around the Cardinals, they have not been "active" on pitchers. The one exception has been Adam Wainwright. There was a word going around that they had made a play for a pitcher and might actually sign him -- but that was erroneous, and there was the repeated description as the Cardinals not "active" on pitchers. The Cardinals have been at the periphery of many things in this market. Hard to see them in the Bauer market, but if some of the other starters seek one-year deals then the Cardinals could rethink and move in, especially if Wainwright has moved on.