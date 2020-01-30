Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane, Flash Gotti

When 8 p.m. Monday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
New rapper Trippie Redd is on his way to the top. In fact, he’s already there. His latest album, “A Love Letter to You 4,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, besting veterans Jason Aldean and Coldplay. Redd has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Julia Michaels, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Diplo, Lil Baby, Tory Lanez and Juice WRLD. By Kevin C. Johnson
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter