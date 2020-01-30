Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane, Flash Gotti
2019 BET Experience - Day 3

Trippie Redd performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

When 8 p.m. Monday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

New rapper Trippie Redd is on his way to the top. In fact, he’s already there. His latest album, “A Love Letter to You 4,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, besting veterans Jason Aldean and Coldplay. Redd has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Julia Michaels, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Diplo, Lil Baby, Tory Lanez and Juice WRLD. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

