St. Louis Music Park welcomes its first hip-hop concert with rising rapper Trippie Redd, whose last St. Louis concert was a sold-out show at the Pageant. Trippie Redd arrives just as his new album, “Trip at Knight,” is released. The album features Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Polo G, Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion. By Kevin C. Johnson