Trish Brown

Then • I was KMOV’s chief meteorologist from 1991 through 1998. I was a young hire at 23, but I had worked for five years in the business before coming to St. Louis. I had big shoes to fill after Mike Nelson, but St. Louis welcomed me with open arms. I forecasted through the flood of ’93 and ’95, which were tough times for the community. We also started the "Clear the Air” campaign to lower pollutants and advise the city of poor air quality days. My favorite memories come from working with the people from Channel 4 and forecasting from St. Louis events like the VP Fair, the Muny, airshows and the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. One year, while recording the race, we landed in a horse pasture owned by Anheuser-Busch. They were kind to cut down the fence so we could get out. Another year, the balloon landed sideways and we were dragged about 40 feet before coming to a stop. There was never a dull moment.
Now • Since my time in St. Louis I mostly have stayed home to raise our three daughters. Emma, 24, lives in Chicago and works in advertising. She also is a wedding photographer. Our second daughter, Alyse, will graduate from nursing school this May and is ready to take on the pandemic. Mia is 17 and still at home. She has dreams of being an astrophysicist. As they began to leave the nest, I started to fill my time with other things. I recorded a year long radio show called “Get Real,” which dives into classical metaphysics. I am a client manager for AuctusIQ, a company specializing in developing global sales forces. I started a home staging business. And, by the way, I have some umbrellas to sell. They all say, “Trish Said It Would,” if I can find anyone interested. Lol.