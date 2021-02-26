Trivia night on the sofa

Not even a pandemic can keep St. Louisans away from trivia nights. In-person events are happening, but virtual trivia nights are growing in popularity. For Sunday's STL Life section, Valerie Schremp Hahn meets a few of the hosts who are bringing trivia nights into the Zoom era.
Another favorite local event has gone virtual: "Art in Bloom." While it will be decidedly less fragrant, the St. Louis Art Museum will bring viewers behind the scenes to show how floral designers create their works of art.
And Jamo Presents announced a new socially distant concert series at City Foundry STL, the development that's scheduled to open in late spring or early summer. Jamo also presented summer concerts at the Lot, a pop-up venue downtown.
Here are a few other stories to carry you into the weekend ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor