Tulsa time?

Q: What can we expect long term with the ECHL affiliate? I know a lot is up in the air right now, but do you see the Blues sticking with Tulsa?
A: No, Tulsa ended its relationship with the Blues at the end of last season, switching over to Anaheim. I'm told this made sense from a Tulsa perspective because they had more players on the roster from the Anaheim organization than St. Louis. The Blues had planned to send players to the Worcester (Mass.) Railers ECHL team (which is affiliated with the NY Islanders). That would've been very convenient for the Blues because their new AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, is only about 50 miles away. Alas, Worcester has become one of several ECHL teams opting out of the league's entire 2020-21 season. So as of now, I don't know what the Blues are going to do with any ECHL-level players. But with everything else going on, I don't think it's very high on the team's to-do list. I'm sure they're hoping right now that there will simply be an AHL season.
