Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)

Turmeric Street-Style is a new project from the team behind Turmeric, the Indian restaurant that opened in 2019 in the Delmar Loop. As its name suggests, Turmeric’s City Foundry concept looks to Indian street fare.

“This is kind of Indian street-style food,” owner Naveen Kumar says. “We just made it into Americanized (form).”

Currently, diners can build their own meal by first choosing a base, either a dosa or a katti roll, which the menu describes a tortilla.

Diners then choose a main ingredient (paneer taka tak, Chettinad mushroom, Chettinad chicken, Andhra chilli chicken) and a sauce (mint, tandoori or sriracha mayo or sweet chile sauce).

Turmeric Street-Style has opened with a limited menu, which also includes fries and vegetable samosas. Alongside the selection of soft drinks, a mango lassi is also available.

“As time goes on, we are going to add a few items,” Kumar says.