Twitter outrage

Ellie Kemper was crowned Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. This week, the Twitterverse spoke out, taking on the annual debutante ball and its ties to class and racial conflict in St. Louis, our Katie Kull reports.

Plus, the ribbon was cut today on the new Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park. The 17-acre "experiential play space" features natural landscapes, native plants and nine activity areas.

And St. Louis Shakespeare Festival begins previews of "King Lear" tomorrow in Forest Park. Have you reserved your pod? Before you go, check out our illustrated guide to the story.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor