 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twitter outrage
0 comments

Twitter outrage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Ellie Kemper was crowned Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. This week, the Twitterverse spoke out, taking on the annual debutante ball and its ties to class and racial conflict in St. Louis, our Katie Kull reports. 

Plus, the ribbon was cut today on the new Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park. The 17-acre "experiential play space" features natural landscapes, native plants and nine activity areas. 

And St. Louis Shakespeare Festival begins previews of "King Lear" tomorrow in Forest Park. Have you reserved your pod? Before you go, check out our illustrated guide to the story. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chart of the week: Margin debt
Online

Chart of the week: Margin debt

What's fueling the stock market's dramatic yearlong rally? In part, it's debt: FINRA, the securities industry's self-regulator, says investors…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports