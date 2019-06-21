Description: In 1994, Two Men and a Truck St. Louis started in a Kirkwood basement with one truck and a yellow page ad. What started as a small business quickly began to grow, and in 1995 we moved the office to Brentwood on Manchester Road. Growth continued, but our parking spaces were full, so in 2004 we consolidated all of our offices into one large facility in Sunset Hills which allows us to serve the entire area quickly and conveniently. Our locations currently operates more than 60 trucks and completes more than 13,000 home and business moves a year in the metropolitan area.
Whether you’re looking to relocate around the corner, a few states away, or across the country, our skilled packing and moving teams are ready to take on the challenge. Our crews are professionally trained in our 1,500 square foot mock home training facility. Each training class teaches the proper way to move every item in the home, load it on a truck, and unload it back into the home! Everyone at Two Men and a Truck St. Louis is drug tested and background checked, as well as licensed and bonded. We live by The Grandma Rule, to treat everyone the way you would want your grandma to be treated. This is why we treat everyone like family.
Sector: Moving
Headquarters: Lansing, Mich.
Year Founded: 1984
Employees: 4,500
Website: twomenstlouis.com