When and where 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street; 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30.50-$60.50 at Stifel; the Pageant is sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has two gigs next week at two different St. Louis venues: at Stifel Theatre on Tuesday, then at the Pageant on Wednesday. Childers’ new album, “Country Squire,” which he recorded in Nashville, Tenn., includes the lead track “House Fire.” Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson produced the album. “I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to,” says Childers, a Kentucky native. “I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy.” By Kevin C. Johnson