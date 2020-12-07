Q: How do you expect the Cardinals to handle Tyler O'Neill going forward? His defense and speed are clearly outstanding. But at the plate there appears to be little hope that he is anything more than the .713 OPS hitter he has been since he arrived in 2018.
A: It's a good question -- one that the Cardinals are asking themselves internally. It would be a mistake for them to put too much stock in 2020, and just as big of a mistake to not consider the previous two years and what they've learned about all of their outfielders, O'Neill included. He has power that they want to access, that they feel he can get to consistently, and as you mention he's got the speed and glove to keep him in the lineup as he sorts that out. Now, could they maximize him by seeking better matchups? That's the direction of the conversation. There are some limited sample sizes here, but O'Neill has had reverse splits to keep an eye on. He's slugged .445 vs. righties in his career in the majors and a surprising .329 vs. lefties. That gap was significant in 2019 when he slugged .435 vs. righties and only .308 vs. lefties, but he did only have 29 plate appearances against lefties. As the Cardinals continue to look for ways to enhance their production it's going to be looking at what Mike Shildt calls the "holistic" approach to the outfield, and really to performance specifically. How do they get more from the whole group by utilizing that group in specific, creative ways? That could mean an outfield of Dylan Carlson-O'Neill-Dexter Fowler vs. RHP, or Carlson-Newcomer-Fowler vs. RHP, and then Carlson-Harrison Bader-O'Neill vs. lefties. What the Cardinals don't want to have happen -- and they've had a recent reminder of this -- is to trade O'Neill and see another team unlock that power and have another Luke Voit or Randy Arozarena to watch elsewhere.
