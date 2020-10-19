TYLER O'NEILL

He made strides tracking fly balls in left field. His plate discipline improved slightly as he reduced his strikeout rate and improved his walk rate. But this season was a lost opportunity to establish himself. O'Neill posted a .173/.261/.360 slash line with .621 OPS, down from .262/.311/.411 and .723 OPS the year before. He hit just .176 with RISP and .143 with RISP two outs. All of that made him a pine-time player in the postseason.
GRADE: D-minus
