‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’

Learn about more than 25 dinosaurs in the Tyrannosaurs’ family tree with this traveling exhibition at the St. Louis Science Center. This experience features a life-sized replica of Scotty, who was discovered during a 1991 excavation and is currently the heaviest and oldest Tyrannosaurus rex on record. During your visit, you can run for your life (virtually, that is), “hatch” a dinosaur egg, and explore a huge collection of fossils and casts of specimens. By Valerie Schremp Hahn