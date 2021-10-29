‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’

When Oct. 30-Jan. 24; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday-Wednesday) • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $10.95-$14.95 • More info 314-289-4400; slsc.org
Learn about more than 25 dinosaurs in the Tyrannosaurs’ family tree with this traveling exhibition at the St. Louis Science Center. This experience features a life-sized replica of Scotty, who was discovered during a 1991 excavation and is currently the heaviest and oldest Tyrannosaurus rex on record. During your visit, you can run for your life (virtually, that is), “hatch” a dinosaur egg, and explore a huge collection of fossils and casts of specimens. By Valerie Schremp Hahn