When 7 p.m. Oct. 19 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

The $uicideboy$ “Greyday Tour” has proven to be a hot ticket. At press time, the Factory show was close to selling out, with only limited tickets available. The busy lineup also includes Chief Keef, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ Ramirez, Shakewell and Chetta. By Kevin C. Johnson