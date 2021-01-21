Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

The childhood home of Julia Dent, future wife of Ulysses S. Grant, was built between 1812 and 1816 by enslaved laborers owned by a Virginia man. This makes the original structure older than the Stephenson property. Nearby house museums older than the Grant site include the Sappington House (1808) and the Taille de Noyer House in Florissant (circa 1790), plus a couple in Ste. Genevieve.

The future Grant property was purchased as a summer residence of Maryland merchant Frederick Dent and his family, who were renting a house in St. Louis. Then surrounded by hundreds of acres, the country house was expanded and the Dents eventually moved there year round, with the property worked by more than two dozen enslaved people.

Whether considered a plantation or farm, it was known as White Haven, a name Dent's relatives had also used for their plantation in Maryland.

But Julia Dent spent a lot of time away, attending a boarding school in St. Louis and returning to White Haven in the summer. After she graduated, she stayed in St. Louis for months, living with businessman John O'Fallon's family and throwing parties with his daughter. But she returned home in 1844 and soon met Grant. Grant visited the home while stationed at Jefferson Barracks; he and Dent married in 1848.