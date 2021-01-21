Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

The childhood home of Julia Dent, future wife of Ulysses S. Grant, was built between 1812 and 1816 by enslaved laborers owned by a Virginia man. This makes the original structure older than the Stephenson property. Nearby house museums older than the Grant site include the Sappington House (1808) and the Taille de Noyer House in Florissant (circa 1790), plus a couple in Ste. Genevieve.
The future Grant property was purchased as a summer residence of Maryland merchant Frederick Dent and his family, who were renting a house in St. Louis. Then surrounded by hundreds of acres, the country house was expanded and the Dents eventually moved there year round, with the property worked by more than two dozen enslaved people.
Whether considered a plantation or farm, it was known as White Haven, a name Dent's relatives had also used for their plantation in Maryland.
But Julia Dent spent a lot of time away, attending a boarding school in St. Louis and returning to White Haven in the summer. After she graduated, she stayed in St. Louis for months, living with businessman John O'Fallon's family and throwing parties with his daughter. But she returned home in 1844 and soon met Grant. Grant visited the home while stationed at Jefferson Barracks; he and Dent married in 1848.
The Grants, who shared a love of nature and rode horses together, lived on the property with their four children from 1854 to 1859. But he was less successful as a farmer than as a general, and even though he wanted to use White Haven later as a horse-breeding operation, the Grants never moved back. They did visit, however, and owned it until about 1885, the year Grant died. Julia's slaveholding father, who believed before the Civil War that secession was legal, ended up living with President and Mrs. Grant at the White House, where he died.
When Grant began farming, he purchased a man, William Jones, from his father-in-law. After Grant gave up farming in 1859, he went to the St. Louis courthouse and wrote a manumission paper freeing Jones from slavery, the historic site's website says, adding that "Jones is the last enslaved person to have been owned by a U.S. President." What happened to Jones after 1859 is unknown.
White Haven's lower level is open, and visits to the site have been slow during the pandemic, says superintendent Tucker Blythe. "We feel it's fairly safe. We don't have that many people at a time."
The house's winter kitchen is in the basement, and its summer kitchen is a separate building. There is also a chicken house and an ice house. The property, once 850 acres, is now less than 10 (some of the original acreage is part of Grant's Farm). One of the farm's oldest trees is a black oak that dates to about 1829.
When Grant lived at White Haven, the house was beige. Now it's Paris green, a color popular in the Victorian era (supplemented then with arsenic) when Grant owned it after the Civil War.
Where Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road • Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily • How much Free • More info 314-842-1867; nps.gov