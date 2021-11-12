 Skip to main content
Umphrey’s McGee
When 8 p.m. Nov. 12-13 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $29-$34, two-day pass available; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Spend an evening with Umphrey’s McGee this weekend at the Pageant as part of the band’s “Midwest Couch Tour,” which also visits Kansas City and South Bend, Indiana. The show will also be livestreamed in HD with crisp soundboard audio; access is sold separately at tourgigs.com/shows/Midwest2021-11. All shows remain on demand for seven days after each performance. By Kevin C. Johnson

