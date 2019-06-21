Subscribe for 99¢

Description: UNCOMN has established a reputation of offering really smart, customer-oriented consultants to help solve our clients’ most complex and challenging process, data, and technology problems. We analyze, design and deliver customized people, process, technology and data solutions to solve the most complex business challenges. We are uncommon people, with an uncommon purpose, making an uncommon impact.

Sector: Consulting

Headquarters: Scott Air Force Base

Year Founded: 2010

Employees: 105

Website: uncomn.com

