Description: Ungerboeck Software International provides industry-leading event and venue management software to customers in over 50 countries around the world, empowering the people that bring people together. In the age of digital transformation, our comprehensive platform offers event professionals leading-edge SaaS technology that provides a 360 view of their business, allowing them to cut costs, save time and increase revenue. Our clients range from sports venues, arts and entertainment venues, conventions, hotels and business tourism.
Our software helps to power sports teams and rock concerts, Broadway shows, and the museums visited with family and friends. Our client list includes the Americas Center, the Fabulous Fox Theater, the Art Museum, and the Science Center locally, as well as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Venetian Las Vegas and the University of Notre Dame.
Some of our global clients include: Disneyland Paris, Cannes Film Festival, Manchester United, the China National Convention Center and the Sydney Opera House.
Sector: Software
Headquarters: O'Fallon, Mo.
Year Founded: 1985
Employees: 300
Website: ungerboeck.com