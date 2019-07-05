When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 12-13 • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 North Union Boulevard • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-361-2881; unionavenueopera.org
There are many versions of Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” based on Voltaire’s classic of cynical comedy. Union Avenue Opera will launch its 25th-anniversary season with the Scottish Opera Version, on which Bernstein put his final stamp of approval. The “best of all possible worlds” will be explored by soprano Brooklyn Snow as Cunegonde, tenor Jesse Darden as Candide, Thomas Gunther in the dual roles of Voltaire and Pangloss, tenor Charlie Tingen as Maximillian, and — in a bit of luxe casting — soprano Christine Brewer as the Old Lady. Scott Schoonover conducts; the director is Annamaria Pileggi. By Sarah Bryan Miller