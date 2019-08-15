When 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Aug. 23, Aug. 24 • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 North Union Boulevard • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-361-2881; unionavenueopera.org
Based on the true story of U.S. Army Special Forces Col. Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, Tom Cipullo’s “Glory Denied” looks at the lives of Thompson and his wife, Alyce, during and after his brutal captivity by the Viet Cong. When he finally returned home after nine years, he found that both the world and his wife had changed. This gripping, critically acclaimed opera tells that story. By Sarah Bryan Miller