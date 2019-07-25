This season's operas at Union Avenue Christian Church include a comedy, a classic and a contemporary work
When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 2-3 • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 North Union Boulevard • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-361-2881; unionavenueopera.org
Is there an opera more universally beloved than Puccini’s tuneful, romantic “La bohème”? Maybe not; this is Union Avenue Opera’s third production of it in 25 seasons. This time, the director is Mark Freiman, who has lived with the score since childhood; the conductor is Elizabeth Hastings. UAO’s production stars tenor Jesse Donner (Ismaele in last season’s “Nabucco”) as Rodolfo, Ukrainian soprano Yulia Lysenko as Mimi, soprano Cree Carrico as Musetta and baritone Andrew Wanningman (the malevolent Jigger Craigin in 2017’s “Carousel”). By Sarah Bryan Miller