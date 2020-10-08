Union Station Halloween Experience

The fun engineers at St. Louis Union Station have decorated four stationary rail cars for families to walk through, where they will solve the riddle of the werewolf with the help of actors on board. Guests can also visit a barnyard and maze, get a pumpkin and other Halloween treats, and enjoy the ambiance of the station. The St. Louis Wheel will light up in Halloween colors, too.
When Oct. 9-31 • Where St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market Street • How much $20 • More info stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.