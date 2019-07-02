Description: For over 20 years, Connectria has charted the course in what it means to go the “extra mile” for customers. What started as a small company has flourished into a leading, well-respected, global technology solutions provider. How did that happen? It happened because Connectria made a conscious decision to focus first and foremost on the customer instead of driving shareholder value and profits at any cost.
Sector: Web hosting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1996
Employees: 171
Website: connectria.com
Editor's note: Due to an error at Energage, Connectria Hosting's survey results were not initially included in the Top Workplaces ranking.