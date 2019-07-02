Description: From Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses, Connectria provides managed cloud, managed services, and compliant cloud security solutions to more than 1,000 global customers. Working as an extension of each customer’s IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently, with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. Our “No Jerks Allowed” philosophy includes flexible terms, straight-forward pricing, and custom solutions. With a culture based on integrity and an unwavering employee commitment to treating every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction, it’s easy to do business with Connectria.
Sector: Web hosting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1996
Employees: 151
Website: connectria.com
Editor's note: Due to an error at Energage, Connectria's survey results were not initially included in the Top Workplaces ranking.