Untamed Hearts Valentine’s Dinner

When 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m. Feb. 15 • Where The Living World at the St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $150 per couple (gratuity and tax included) • More info stlzoo.org/events
Nobody wants to share Valentine’s Day dinner with a third wheel, but what if that extra seat is filled by a cuddly animal at the St. Louis Zoo? Enjoy appetizers including bacon-wrapped dates and baked brie at a cocktail hour attended by animal greeters. Then, head into a three-course dinner with entree choices such as New York strip steak, herb-seared salmon and wild mushroom cannelloni. Each table includes a bottle of wine for two, or, for $10 extra, Champagne. For dessert, indulge in a white chocolate raspberry cheesecake before listening and dancing to the live band. Reservations are required and close at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter