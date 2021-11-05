Upcoming Sheldon exhibitions

A diverse range of fall offerings opens in the Sheldon galleries. With “Nocturnes,” painter Jane McKenzie observes her backyard or urban habitats from sunset to midnight. For “Redacted Landscapes,” Abbey Hepner investigates radioactive sites through aerial photographs. Tate Foley includes printed materials such as newspapers and religious tracts for “In Shadows.” Carly Slade, a sculptor and ceramist, displays buildings in 3D miniature form. Emmett Merrill says his lithographs combine Americana imagery with myth in “Tornado.” And Brett Williams, who never learned to play a musical instrument, tries to create his own sounds through machines in “Minimal.” By Jane Henderson