Updated policies for concertgoers

As mask mandates expire across the St. Louis area, we're also hearing about entertainment venues that are lifting entry requirements for COVID-19 vaccination or negative testing. Today, music critic Kevin C. Johnson has updates on policies at the Factory and Chaifetz Arena. 

And ICYMI: Demand for summer camps is surging as parents and kids look for ways to make up for social and academic losses during the pandemic. Check our guide to find hundreds of options.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

