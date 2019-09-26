Live music across two stages this weekend at @Oktoberfest St. Louis! The Bolzen Beer Band is playing punk-polka Fri and Sat evenings & Banda Artilleros, 17-piece Tejano band, takes the Big Top stage Sat 4:30! Check our website to see the full schedule: https://t.co/5pRwFkqnGr pic.twitter.com/NPbNEiXcZj— UrbanChestnutBrewing (@urbanchestnut) September 26, 2019
When Noon-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday • Where Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery & Biergarten, 3229 Washington Boulevard • How much Free; food and drink available for purchase • More Info oktoberfeststl.com
The ninth annual edition of Urban Chestnut’s Oktoberfest celebration features live music, family activities and — something else? Oh, yes, food and beer. Hoist a souvenir stein of Urban Chestnut’s O-Katz Oktoberfest lager, and chow down on pretzels and bratwurst (and fare from local food trucks). Other activities include a petting zoo, a stein-holding contest and live performances by Urban Chestnut’s neighbors at Circus Flora. By Ian Froeb