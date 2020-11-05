 Skip to main content
URGENCY TO ADD O-LINEMEN?
URGENCY TO ADD O-LINEMEN?

Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri Tigers offensive line coach Marcus Johnson demonstrates a skill during a practice on the football practice fields in the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

QUESTION: I don't know how many offensive linemen are on the verbal commitment list but that is a huge need for the next couple years. It's no secret you won't compete in the SEC if you don't have competitive linemen on both sides of the ball.

MATTER: Missouri has just one offensive lineman committed for the 2021 class, Jackson's Connor Tollison. Don't forget, Mizzou has only one current senior on the line this year, so as bad as the depth appears right now because of injuries, everyone but Mike Maietti is on pace to return next year. (And if he'd really want to stick around for another year, Maietti would have the chance to return.) On the other hand, Mizzou has six current defensive linemen in the regular playing rotation: Tre Williams, Chris Turner, Kobie Whiteside, Markell Utsey, Akial Byers and Sci Martin.

Over time, it's fair to say Mizzou has to upgrade the level of play along the O-line, whether that's through recruiting or player development. But in terms of just adding pieces for 2021, there's more urgency in other spots.

