Utica connection

Q: With Springfield understandably opting out of the AHL season, the Blues will be sharing the Utica Comets with the Canucks. … Any idea how the roster is going to shake out, as in how many players the Blues can send to Utica, and will there be a spot for a goaltender?
A: With the taxi squad in use, remember, that takes four to six players who normally would be on an AHL roster. So that will free up some spots in Utica. It also means the Blues will have fewer players they need to send to the AHL. The Blues also have three players normally slated for the AHL playing overseas, in Klim Kostin and Alexei Toropchenko playing in KHL and Nikita Alexandrov playing in Finland. So that's three fewer spots you need in the AHL. (Although Doug Armstrong says he intends to get Kostin back to the U.S.)
So it may not be as unwieldy a situation as you might think. But when push comes to shove, a team affiliated with Vancouver is going to play its prospects over yours. So we'll see what happens. The Blues have had some tough luck with their AHL affiliations this year. And I know the Thunderbirds were really looking forward to having the Blues there this season and beyond.