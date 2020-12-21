 Skip to main content
Vaccine madate?
Vaccine madate?

Q: I would be fine with players, coaches, staff, etc. being near the top of the vaccine line to get spring training and the season going on time. At least watching, listening to and reading about games would bring some normalcy to our lives until they actually are.

A: I don't agree, but you give me a chance to bring up something that will be in the conversations going forward -- and that is requiring vaccines. The clubhouse is like any place of work, and that means there are different views and opinions there, and MLB and the players' union are going to have to discuss what they can and cannot mandate, where civil liberties end and professional need/safety begin as far as mandating a vaccine. This comes at a time when the union is already hyper-aware of the medical/private data being collected by teams about the players. Just keep all of that in mind as baseball tries to create its next return to play plan.

 

