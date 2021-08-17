 Skip to main content
Vaccine policy coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Starting Oct. 4, concertgoers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. The venue's owner, Live Nation, is enacting the policy at its venues and concerts nationwide. Only three concerts will remain on the HCA season schedule when the rule goes into effect.

Weber Grill Restaurant announced today that it has closed its location at the St. Louis Galleria. The restaurant opened in 2016 on the mall's north end. Weber Grill locations remain in Chicago and Indianapolis. 

And U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, who represents Missouri's 1st Congressional District, has secured a book deal with Knopf Doubleday Publishing. She could receive as much as $100,000 as an advance for writing “The Cori Chronicles,” according to information in a financial disclosure statement. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

