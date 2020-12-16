Q: Jim, do you think one of the reasons the NHL has been so slow to announce plans for the 2021 season is that the league has looked around the current sports landscape and is considering whether to postpone the start of the season till late Feb early March when a vaccine will be more widely distributed?
A: It's clear the league has been slow-playing Return to Play to see how the pandemic was playing out. The NHL took the same route last summer and it worked out well. Remember, Vegas was one of the early frontrunners for the Western Conference hub city (that went to Edmonton). Had the league not taken a patient approach, it might have picked Vegas, which potentially could've been a disaster as COVID-19 cases spiked there dramatically in the late spring/early summer. This time around, though, the NHL can't wait forever because they need at minimum of 48 games to have any kind of legitimacy to the regular season. And they pretty much have to be done with the playoffs by mid July to clear the decks for NBC's coverage of the Olympics.
And we should also remember that a stalemate on additional financial concessions asked for by the league, led to a stalemate of about 2 weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!