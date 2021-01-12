Valdi or Yadi: whose return?

Q: Vladi, or Yadi? Whose return is more important to his respective team in 2021?
A: Good one! In terms of championship significance, I think it's Vladimir Tarasenko. I don't think the Cardinals are a Yadier Molina away from being a World Series champion. The Blues might be a Tarasenko away from being a Stanley Cup champion. In terms of having a good season in general, I'd go Molina. The Blues have proven they can win without Tarasenko. The Cardinals don't know life without Molina, and their pitchers will most likely not pitch as well when and if that time comes.