Valentine’s Day at City Museum

When Feb. 6-7 and 13-15 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much Included with $16 museum admission • More info citymuseum.org/valentinesday
Bring your boo to City Museum to pose for a smoochy selfie in the Tunnel of Love, enjoy themed snacks and drinks such as pink salt pretzels and red-and-white popcorn, and bask in the lovey-dovey decor. On Valentine’s Day, wear your festive bling, visit the Queen of Hearts, enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m. and sample a wisp of glitter cotton candy. By Valerie Schremp Hahn