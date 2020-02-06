Valentine’s Riverboat Cruise

When 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $55 per person • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats
The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kick off the 2020 season with new winter cruises. The first of three new excursions, including Mardi Gras brunch and St. Patrick’s Day “recovery” brunch, will embark on Valentine’s Day evening. Enjoy a three-course buffet dinner, fully stocked cash bar and live music for slow dancing aboard the Becky Thatcher riverboat. Tickets include a souvenir Champagne flute and one glass of bubbly. Bottles of wine (as well as flower bouquets, balloons and photos) are available for purchase. Reservations are required.
