When 7:30 p.m. Wednesday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$85 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Fans of Vampire Weekend last heard from the rock band in 2013 with “Modern Vampires of the City.” The band is back with “Father of the Bride,” an album that was preceded by a trio of “double singles” to excite fans who’d been waiting for a new album. The band’s Ezra Koenig told Rolling Stone magazine he’s not fazed when critics say rock is dead. “I know a lot of people in bands who have this fatalistic vibe, like, ‘Oh, no, rock’s dead, nobody cares.’ So what are you going to do about it? Either quit, or figure out a way to be excited about it. I’ve probably played more guitar in the past few years than I have in my entire life.” By Kevin C. Johnson