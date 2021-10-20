Van Gogh exhibition extended

You have more time to check out "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" while it's in St. Louis. Organizers announced today that, because of high demand, the traveling exhibition will stick around until Jan. 2. It opened Oct. 1 and had been scheduled to close Nov. 21. The experience is inside a tent on the St. Louis Galleria parking lot in Richmond Heights.

DeeFlat Major (aka Douglas Collier) was a staple on the St. Louis music scene before heading west. And now the bassist is on tour with Latin superstar Enrique Iglesias. In an interview with music critic Kevin C. Johnson, DeeFlat Major credits his St. Louis roots with his success.

And Hi-Pointe Drive-In has opened in Kirkwood. Co-owner Mike Johnson tells restaurant critic Ian Froeb that the new location — the third — nods to the building's previous tenant, Honey Pit Smokehouse. “We put a camper inside the building,” Johnson says. “I got a 1969 Shasta camper. It’s beautiful.”

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor