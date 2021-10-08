 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vancouver Canucks
0 comments

Vancouver Canucks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kasperi Kapanen scores twice, Penguins beat Red Wings 5-1

Vancouver Canucks' William Lockwood, left, delivers a bodycheck to Winnipeg Jets' Declan Chisholm during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Richard Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

2021 record: 23-29-4 (7th, North)

Players to watch: Forward Elias Pettersson is back from his wrist injury and ready to fulfill his superstar potential. Wingers Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller will benefit from his return, as will puck-rushing defenseman Quinn Hughes. Center Bo Horvat does the heavy lifting, allowing Pettersson to focus on playmaking. Winger Conor Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrived from Arizona to add offensive might. Goaltender Thatcher Demko should enjoy his breakout with support from newcomer Jaroslav Halak.

Outlook: The Canucks took a beating in the North Division last year, but they return to the weak Pacific with a reinforced roster. GM Jim Benning dumped bad contracts and upgraded his roster to put a playoff-caliber team on the ice.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News