Vancouver Canucks

2021 record: 23-29-4 (7th, North)
Players to watch: Forward Elias Pettersson is back from his wrist injury and ready to fulfill his superstar potential. Wingers Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller will benefit from his return, as will puck-rushing defenseman Quinn Hughes. Center Bo Horvat does the heavy lifting, allowing Pettersson to focus on playmaking. Winger Conor Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrived from Arizona to add offensive might. Goaltender Thatcher Demko should enjoy his breakout with support from newcomer Jaroslav Halak.
Outlook: The Canucks took a beating in the North Division last year, but they return to the weak Pacific with a reinforced roster. GM Jim Benning dumped bad contracts and upgraded his roster to put a playoff-caliber team on the ice.