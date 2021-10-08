Vancouver Canucks

Players to watch: Forward Elias Pettersson is back from his wrist injury and ready to fulfill his superstar potential. Wingers Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller will benefit from his return, as will puck-rushing defenseman Quinn Hughes. Center Bo Horvat does the heavy lifting, allowing Pettersson to focus on playmaking. Winger Conor Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrived from Arizona to add offensive might. Goaltender Thatcher Demko should enjoy his breakout with support from newcomer Jaroslav Halak.