Vegas Golden Knights

Players to watch: Wingers Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault are elite. So are defensemen Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain. Goaltender Robin Lehner seems prepared to handle the full load after Marc-Andre Fleury’s departure. But centers William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson aren’t an impressive one-two punch down the middle. The development of Peyton Krebs and Flyers washout Nolan Patrick will be critical.

Outlook: They seemed destined to play for the Cup last season after knocking off the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, but their loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the conference finals left a mark. They should run roughshod over this division and return to the Final Four.