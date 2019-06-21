Description: One in 3 seniors in this country is a veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran. These heroes — our fathers, mothers, spouses, friends — may be eligible for a unique benefit through the VA called “Aid and Attendance.” This benefit provides funding to help keep loved ones safe and comfortable with home care or in an assisted living environment.
Millions of qualifying veterans and families go without Aid and Attendance simply because of a lack of information or a lack of help. We’re here to ensure that veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned.
We strive to assist veterans during this process with the same honor and integrity with which they have served our country.
Sector: Home care
Headquarters: Lake St. Louis
Year Founded: 2011
Employees: 56
Vision: Our Vision is that we will continue to be the trusted leader for the Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit by providing superior service and knowledge thereby creating a new standard for the industry.
Mission: Our Mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and Surviving spouses by obtaining the Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit and managing the home care that allows them to live independently.
Website: veteranscarecoordination.com