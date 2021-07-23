‘Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show’

After multiple postponements in 2019, it seems Vicki Lawrence and her TV alter ego will finally make it to St. Louis. “Vicki Lawrence & Mama” comes to the Event Center at River City Casino, featuring the curly-haired character from “Mama’s Family,” a spinoff of “The Carol Burnett Show.” The popularity of Mama has endured long past the sitcom, which ended in 1990, Lawrence told the Post-Dispatch in 2019. “When I put this (live) show together, I knew everyone wanted to see Mama. I know how much everyone loves Mama. Everybody has a Mama, and the Mama is the nuts and bolts of most families. She’s a no-nonsense old gal who shows up at Thanksgiving and says the most ridiculous things.” By Kevin C. Johnson