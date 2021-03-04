Viet Thanh Nguyen: ‘The Committed’

When 7 p.m. March 9 • Where Registration required for access • How much $27 book purchase • More info left-bank.com
Viet Thanh Nguyen, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his previous novel, “The Sympathizer,” will be in conversation with Min Jin Lee, author of the celebrated “Pachinko.” The South Vietnamese army veteran of “The Sympathizer” returns in “The Committed,” in which he moves to 1980s Paris and earns money by dealing drugs. Although some reviewers have said it helps to have first read “The Sympathizers,” most praise Nguyen’s new book, with Publishers Weekly calling it an “exhilarating roller-coaster ride filled with violence, hidden identity, and meditations on whether the colonized can ever be free.” By Jane Henderson