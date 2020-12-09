Q: Is there any chance of a Vince Dunn trade? If so, would it be a package with a Sammy Blais, Klim Kostin or Zach Sanford for an offensive winger, or solo for a prospect/draft pick?
A: With Doug Armstrong, you never say never. But I have a hard time understanding why it would be a good thing to move Dunn. You've just lost offense -- 10-plus goals a season -- in Alex Pietrangelo. Why would you move another 10-goal defensemen in Dunn? I think he's one of only 17 D-men in the league who have scored more than 20 goals combined over the past two seasons. And he's still young and cheap labor as a restricted free agent.
Whether you package Dunn or move him solo, I don't think extra draft picks is what you're looking for, not for a team that wants to win now and still feels the window is open to compete for the Stanley Cup.
Now saying all that, I see that Max Pacioretty could be on the market in Vegas. At 32, he should still have a couple, three good seasons left, and he's under contract for three more seasons (counting '20-21). The problem is, how do you come up with $7 million of cap space, especially this year, to squeeze him onto the roster?
