 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vince Dunn
0 comments

Vince Dunn

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
The Blues are back in town

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) runs a drill during practice last summer. Photo by Colter Peterson

Q: Is there any chance of a Vince Dunn trade? If so, would it be a package with a Sammy Blais, Klim Kostin or Zach Sanford for an offensive winger, or solo for a prospect/draft pick?

A: With Doug Armstrong, you never say never. But I have a hard time understanding why it would be a good thing to move Dunn. You've just lost offense -- 10-plus goals a season -- in Alex Pietrangelo. Why would you move another 10-goal defensemen in Dunn? I think he's one of only 17 D-men in the league who have scored more than 20 goals combined over the past two seasons. And he's still young and cheap labor as a restricted free agent.

Whether you package Dunn or move him solo, I don't think extra draft picks is what you're looking for, not for a team that wants to win now and still feels the window is open to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Now saying all that, I see that Max Pacioretty could be on the market in Vegas. At 32, he should still have a couple, three good seasons left, and he's under contract for three more seasons (counting '20-21). The problem is, how do you come up with $7 million of cap space, especially this year, to squeeze him onto the roster?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports