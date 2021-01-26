Q: Are Vince Dunn's early-season struggles making him a candidate to be unprotected for the expansion draft? What is your concern level about Blues backup goalie Ville Husso?
A: Well, Dunn seems to have hurt himself with the late arrival due to contract hardball. It has looked like he could have used that lost time. Berube was clearly frustrated with him before the road trip. "Can't get walked one-on-one," was the quote, I believe. If I took a poll before the season asking fans who they wanted unprotected between Vince Dunn and Justin Faulk, I bet Faulk would have been the answer in a landslide. Probably not now. Faulk seems to have finally found his footing. That's why you don't make that kind of decision until you have to. Things could change again by the time the call has to be made on who is protected, but certainly right now, Dunn's trend line has moved in the wrong direction.
As for Husso, the team is rushing to take the blame, but we saw what we saw. When the goals start going in, they seem to go in at a rather alarming rate. The Blues took a calculated risk with the flat salary cap by shedding goalie depth (Jake Allen) in order to use that money elsewhere. It could be a big problem if something happens to Binnington, though, and Husso does not look a lot better fast.