Q: The Vince Dunn situation escalated quickly. He gets walked at the blue line on Sunday, and then a couple days later he's on the trade block? Did negotiations from this summer pre-empt this?
A: Certainly other factors are in play. The Blues are going to have to make a salary-cap move (probably in February). The length of time it took to get a contract done this summer points to the sides having disagreement on the player's value. It's not unlike Edmundson's situation. Why did they keep going to arbitration? Because the Edmundson camp thought he was worth more than the Blues camp did. If the Blues figure they're going to have this issue again, and they've got to move someone, Dunn is a good place to start.
There are plenty of reasons to keep Dunn. He's got a big offensive upside, and the Blues need him to learn the defensive side. He's young and cost-controlled for a few years. But if you're going to trade someone, you always need someone who another team is going to want. Dealing Carl Gunnarsson would accomplish the same thing, cap-wise, but the market for him probably isn't as robust as for Dunn.
Follow-up: Any sense of what would be a reasonable return for Vince Dunn?
A: As good a draft pick as the Blues can get. The Blues are going to have a cap issue to deal with when Vladimire Tarasenko comes back. There hasn't been an update in a while, but we're almost in February and that's when he's projected to be around. So the Blues will have to clear some space. If they trade Dunn -- or someone else -- they won't be wanting an active NHL player back. (Unless it's part of some bigger, more complex deal.) A high draft pick would be in order, though that might depend on how good the team that's acquiring him is.