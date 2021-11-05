Virgil Work Jr., Nadir Smith

New Music Circle’s third online-only concert of the season, featuring electronic musicians Virgil Work Jr. and Nadir Smith, is a celebration of the release of Close-Far’s “Afrofuturism St. Louis” compilation (on which Work and Smith are just two of the artists represented). Work is a producer, composer, arranger, musician and artist who plays a variety of electronic instruments and acoustic percussion instruments. A prolific artist, his discography sprawls across 35 albums as either a solo artist, contributing artist or producer. Using a pair of samplers, Smith creates spontaneous sets of surrealist found-sound and digital-effects collages. Long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Afrofuturism St. Louis” album will be available on cassette (see close-far.com for details) and as a digital download from Bandcamp. By Daniel Durchholz