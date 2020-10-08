Virtual CWE Halloween Costume Contest

Revelers usually fill the streets of the Central West End for a wild, sometimes raunchy Halloween party. This year, the neighborhood’s costume contest goes virtual, and viewers will be able to vote for their favorites to win $5,000 in cash and prizes. Contestants must register in advance for a private filming, where they will walk the runway in costume. The video will be released Oct. 29, and voters will choose the winners, who will be announced on Halloween night. Contestants must adhere to social distancing and health guidelines.