 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual CWE Halloween Costume Contest
0 comments

Virtual CWE Halloween Costume Contest

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Halloween in the Central West End

A view of the crowd during Halloween in the Central West End in St. Louis on Oct. 28, 2017. 

Revelers usually fill the streets of the Central West End for a wild, sometimes raunchy Halloween party. This year, the neighborhood’s costume contest goes virtual, and viewers will be able to vote for their favorites to win $5,000 in cash and prizes. Contestants must register in advance for a private filming, where they will walk the runway in costume. The video will be released Oct. 29, and voters will choose the winners, who will be announced on Halloween night. Contestants must adhere to social distancing and health guidelines.

When Filming 1-5 p.m. Oct. 24; video released Oct. 29; winners announced 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Filming at the Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • How much $25-$50 entry fee • More info cwescene.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports